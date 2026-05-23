FIFA: Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri called up to England’s pre-World Cup training camp

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Ethan Nwaneri has been called up to join England’s pre-World Cup preparation camp in the United States as manager Thomas Tuchel continues to assess the country’s emerging talent ahead of the tournament.

The Arsenal youngster will link up with the senior squad in Florida alongside Alex Scott, Josh King, and Rio Ngumoha as part of England’s preparations before the World Cup begins later this summer.

England confirmed Nwaneri’s inclusion on Saturday through an update on the team’s official social media channels, one day after Tuchel announced his 26-man squad for the tournament.

Nwaneri spent the second half of the season on loan at Olympique de Marseille after making 12 senior appearances for Arsenal during the first half of the campaign. The 19-year-old featured 10 times in France, although opportunities became limited following managerial changes at the Ligue 1 club.

The midfielder initially made an immediate impression in Marseille, scoring on his debut against RC Lens under then-head coach Roberto De Zerbi. However, De Zerbi’s departure, before taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur, altered Nwaneri’s role within the squad.

Under new manager Habib Beye, the teenager struggled to earn regular minutes and faced criticism for his consistency and commitment in training.

Despite that, England’s coaching staff continue to hold Nwaneri in high regard. The midfielder already has 15 appearances for England’s Under-21 side and is viewed as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

England’s squad will assemble in Palm Beach on June 1 before beginning their World Cup preparations with friendly matches against New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando.

Tuchel’s side will then travel to Kansas City, their tournament base, ahead of opening their Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17. England will also face Ghana and Panama during the group stage.

--IANS

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