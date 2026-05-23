Union Minister Scindia shares heart-warming meal with party workers in Guna

Guna, May 23 (IANS) In a touching display of humility and organisational bonding, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a warm meal with Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Guna on Saturday, creating an atmosphere filled with affection and familial spirit.

After addressing the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Campaign – Guna 2026, the Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region chose to spend quality time among the grassroots workers rather than following a formal schedule.

Union minister Scindia walked directly to the area where party workers had gathered and personally set his own plate. In a gesture that deeply moved everyone present, he also served food to several workers with his own hands.

The scene reflected pure camaraderie as the senior leader sat among the ordinary workers for a considerable time, engaging in friendly conversations and listening to their experiences and feedback.

The entire interaction felt like a family gathering, strengthening the bond between the leadership and the dedicated cadre of the party. The workers were visibly delighted by Union Minister Scindia’s simple and approachable gesture.

Many of them later expressed that such moments highlight the real strength of the BJP, where there is no visible hierarchy or distance between top leaders and booth-level workers. They described the Union Minister’s warm behaviour as inspiring and motivating, noting that it reinforces the feeling of being part of a larger ideological family committed to public service.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not just a political organisation but a family united by a shared and common resolve to serve the nation. He pointed out that the true power of the party lies in its hardworking and dedicated workers who form its backbone and work tirelessly for the party’s growth.

After the meal and fruitful interactions, Union minister Scindia departed for Bhopal to continue his official engagements.

This incident in Guna is being widely discussed within party circles as an excellent example of leadership that values simplicity and personal connection.

In today’s political landscape, where leaders often maintain formal distances, Union minister Scindia’s gesture has won many hearts and reinforced the image of the BJP as a people-centric and worker-friendly organisation.

The event comes at a time when the party is focusing on organisational strengthening and training programmes across Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

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