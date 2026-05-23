May 23, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Vashu Bhagnani says 'Nothing has been sorted' amidst Ramesh Taurani's claims of peace

Vashu Bhagnani says 'Nothing has been sorted' amidst Ramesh Taurani's claims of peace

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani has rubbished producer Ramesh Taurani's claim that the ongoing controversy around the forthcoming film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is being handled.

In a recent statement, he has said that nothing has been sorted out with him till now, and the matter is still in court.

The filmmaker shared, "Nothing has been sorted with me till today. Saying ‘everything is settled’ in front of cameras does not change the truth. Nothing is over. The matter is in court, and the truth will come out there, not by passing the mic to someone else. Making such public claims while the matter is still in court is itself contempt of court."

Vashu Bhagnani added that he remained silent for such a long time simply due to respect for the relationships, but now he has decided to speak up for his rights.

"They can call it ‘sorted’ in front of cameras, but nothing has been resolved with me. Not legally. Not ethically. Not emotionally. I stayed quiet for years out of respect for relationships. Now I will speak for my rights, my films, and every producer who has been taken for granted", he added.

For the unversed, the controversy ignited few days back when Vashu Bhagnani filed a lawsuit against Tips Industries and associated parties, alleging an unauthorized use of intellectual property linked to his films, including the blockbuster "Biwi No.1".

Following the lawsuit, Vashu Bhagnani spoke to the press multiple times. He even held a virtual press conference on 23rd May.

Speaking on the matter on Sat, May 23rd, Vashu Bhagnani stressed that the issue is about ethics, and not money.

When asked to react on the entire issue during trailer launch event of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", Ramesh Taurani of Tips industries stated “There is no problem. Whatever issues we had have been sorted".

“Whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it’s a sub judice matter. We are handling it," he added.

--IANS

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