India, Boeing hold talks on aviation manufacturing, MRO opportunities

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) India and Boeing on Saturday held discussions on strengthening cooperation in aviation and aerospace manufacturing, focusing on opportunities in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), skilling, supply chain development, innovation and expanding India’s role as a global manufacturing and engineering hub under the Make in India initiative.

Taking to the social media platform X, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, said that the deliberations took place between him and a delegation led by Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice President, Government Operations, Global Public Policy & Corporate Strategy at Boeing.

"Held constructive discussions with Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice President, Government Operations, Global Public Policy & Corporate Strategy at Boeing, and the accompanying delegation on advancing India-US cooperation in aviation and aerospace manufacturing," he wrote.

The talks underscored efforts to deepen India-US collaboration in the aviation sector and enhance India’s position in the global aerospace value chain.

"Deliberations focused on MRO opportunities, skilling, supply chains, innovation and India’s growing role as a trusted global manufacturing & engineering hub under the Make in India vision," according to him.

Earlier in May, the United States approved two possible Foreign Military Sales to India worth a combined $428.2 million, covering sustainment support for Apache helicopters and M777A2 ultra-light howitzers.

The proposed assistance includes ancillary items, spare parts, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability and broader logistics and program support. The principal contractor for the package is BAE Systems.

In a separate notification, Washington approved a $198.2 million deal linked to AH-64E Apache helicopters. The package includes sustainment support services, engineering and technical assistance, logistics support, training, technical data and publications. Boeing and Lockheed Martin have been named as principal contractors for the Apache-related support.

--IANS

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