Shoaib Ibrahim's father admitted to ICU after suffering a stroke: Keep him in your prayers

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffered another stroke on Saturday and has also been admitted to the ICU.

Sharing the worrisome health update of his father with his Instagram family, Shoaib urged the netizens to pray for his father as the next 24 hours are believed to be extremely critical for him.

Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram handle, Shoaib wrote, “Need all your prayers & duas for Papa. Papa again had a stroke this morning and has been admitted to the ICU. Please, please keep him in your prayers. The next 24 hrs are crucial (sic)."

In the past as well, Shoaib’s father has suffered several medical issues. In July 2021, his father had a major brain stroke and remained admitted to the ICU then as well.

Back then, Shoaib and his better half, Dipika Kakar, had requested the netizens to pray for his speedy recovery.

Later on, Shoaib explained that while the stroke did not damage the veins in the brain, his father was under observation in the ICU for many days. As a result of the stroke, Shoaib's father developed partial paralysis on the left side of his body.

Things are not going well for the Ibrahim family as Dipika recently battled stage 2 liver cancer. As part of her treatment, she underwent tumour removal surgery in June 2025.

Later, 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress announced that she was finally tumour-free following the successful procedure.

Dipika and Shoaib have been extremely vocal about the former's health journey through their YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Shoaib was also seen stressing over the importance of maintaining a positive environment at home, especially when any of the family members are suffering physically and mentally.

“There should be fun and laughter at home. Being happy is also an important part of your well-being,” he had shared.

--IANS

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