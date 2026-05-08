IPL 2026: Really happy for Finn Allen, credit to spinners for doing well, says Rahane

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane hailed Finn Allen’s unbeaten 47-ball century and credited his bowlers for setting the base for a clinical eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to get their fourth straight victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KKR spinners Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy had DC cornered in a tight grip and never let go of it, as the hosts were kept to 142/8. Allen then made sure that the script from the first innings wouldn't repeat in the second essay as he thrashed DC’s spinners to score his first IPL century and complete a chase of 143 with 34 balls to spare.

“First of all, let me just say I'm really happy for Finn Allen. He was struggling in the first four or five games, working really hard, but the way he batted tonight was fantastic. But I want to praise our bowlers again. We did well because of them, and they've been doing it so well consistently, especially those middle overs and the death overs. Our spinners, Sunil Narine, Varun, and Anukul Roy, have been fantastic,” Rahane said at the conclusion of the game.

He also highlighted the role of good fielding in ensuring the bowlers' efforts don’t go in vain. “Fielding‑wise, yes, we are working really hard. Our fielding coach (Dishant Yagnik) has been really strict with us. And that's what has been helping us. The result that you've been seeing about the catches and the ground fielding, credit goes to our fielding coach as well.”

On Narine’s influence, as KKR jumped to seventh spot in the points table, Rahane added, “I think just leave him alone. As a captain, I'm so lucky to have Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy on our side. You don't have to tell them too much. He's learning every day, even in the practice session, he's there, attentive, trying to learn something or the other from other players as well.

“Sharing his experience with everyone. That's what helped me also on the field, sharing his experience. So, I'm really happy that whenever I tell him, Sunny, if you have to bowl, come and bowl. He's always ready for that.

“It's all about staying in the moment, what we discuss in the dugout and the dressing room. It's always about being in the moment. We've been playing very good cricket in the first five games. Those crucial moments in this format are really important.”

Rahane credited bowling coaches Tim Southee and Dwayne Bravo for their work in ensuring the bowling unit is firing on all cylinders after a torrid start. “But I want to give credit to our bowling coaches, Tim Southee and Dwayne Bravo. They've been working really hard with our bowlers. It's been fantastic.

“I'm really happy for Anukul Roy, who had a fantastic domestic season. Kartik Tyagi has been really good, very clear in his mindset, and a very confident guy. These two guys have been really good. But overall, as a bowling unit, we are doing really well. He's fine, and as long as Varun is bowling, he's happy. When he's fielding, he just wants to go inside. But he's fine. He's absolutely fine. One game at a time.”

--IANS

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