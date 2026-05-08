May 08, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'RCB must back Suyash if they are to lift the trophy again,' says Tare

IPL 2026: 'RCB must back Suyash if they are to lift the trophy again,' says Tare

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Former Mumbai Indians batter Aditya Tare believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should continue backing young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma despite his poor performance in their nine-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Tare said RCB’s bowling combination still lacks a dependable sixth bowling option and stressed that the franchise should give Suyash greater responsibility instead of relying on part-time bowlers.

Suyash has played nine matches so far in IPL 2026 and has taken only seven wickets. He gave away 21 runs in just two overs against LSG.

“RCB have always struggled to find a reliable sixth bowler. I believe they need to back Suyash Sharma more. He must bowl his full four-over quota. Yes, his line and length have drifted, and his form has dipped. But if RCB want to defend their IPL title, they must trust Suyash,” he said on JioStar.

Tare also questioned RCB’s current bowling strategy and said the side would benefit more from persisting with Suyash rather than turning to all-round options like Romario Shepherd for extra overs.

“Backing him is a better option than giving Shepherd two overs. Shepherd has not done well with the ball this year. So, Suyash Sharma needs more support if RCB is to lift the trophy for the second time,” he added.

Speaking of the match, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant 111 while skipper Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran chipped in with useful contributions as LSG posted 209/3.

Chasing 213 runs, the DLS adjudged target. RCB fought back through skipper Rajat Patidar, who blasted 61 off 31 balls, and Tim David, who hammered 40 off 17 deliveries, but timely wickets from Prince and Shahbaz Ahmed helped LSG close out a tense victory and restrict RCB to just 203/6.

--IANS

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