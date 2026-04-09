IPL 2026: Rahane, Raghuvanshi lead KKR to 181/4 against LSG

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) Captain Ajinkya Rahane and young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played key knocks, while Rovman Powell provided a late boost as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 181/4 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, KKR had a cautious start. Mohammed Shami kept things tight in the opening over, conceding just six runs. The three-time champions then lost an early wicket as Finn Allen was dismissed for nine off eight balls, caught at third man off Prince Yadav, with Digvesh Rathi taking the catch.

Following the early setback, Rahane and Raghuvanshi steadied the innings. The pair started cautiously before picking up pace towards the end of the Power-play, collecting 16 runs in the final over to take KKR to 52/1 after six overs.

The duo continued to build steadily, rotating the strike well and targeting loose deliveries. While they were careful against Rathi, they scored freely off the other bowlers, guiding KKR to 98/1 at the halfway stage. Their 84-run partnership was broken in the 11th over when Rathi dismissed Rahane. The skipper scored a quick 41 off 24 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Soon after, Manimaran Siddharth removed Raghuvanshi, who made 45 off 33 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, falling just short of a half-century. KKR then went through a quiet phase, struggling to find boundaries. Rinku Singh was dismissed cheaply in the 14th over, bowled by Avesh Khan.

Cameron Green also took time to settle, as Lucknow’s spinners kept the scoring in check. The drought finally ended in the 16th over when Powell hit Siddharth for a six and a four.

Powell then accelerated in the final overs, finishing unbeaten on 39 off 24 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Green also found some rhythm towards the end and remained not out on 32 off 24 balls. KKR managed to cross the 180-mark, finishing at 181/4 in their 20 overs.

For Lucknow, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, and Manimaran Siddharth picked up one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 181/4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Ajinkya Rahane 41, Rovman Powell 39; Digvesh Rathi 1-25, Manimaran Siddharth 1-34) against Lucknow Super Giants

--IANS

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