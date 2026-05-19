IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa ruled out for remainder of season

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have suffered a double injury setback ahead of the business end of IPL 2026, with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa ruled out for the remainder of the season.

De Kock is currently dealing with a tendon injury in his left wrist which he picked up prior to Mumbai Indians' home encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bawa is sidelined due to a ligament tear to the thumb on his right hand sustained in the team's previous game against Punjab Kings.

The duo will undergo their rehabilitation at their respective homes under the watchful eyes of the Mumbai Indians medical team and replacements are likely to be announced by the franchise soon as mandated by the IPL regulations.

“Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season. Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

De Kock had a mixed IPL 2026 season after being bought for Rs 1 crore at the auction. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter had a brilliant season with the bat, including a sensational century against Punjab Kings, before his campaign was cut short ahead of the playoffs due to a tendon injury in his left wrist ahead of clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2.

Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. To conclude their league stage campaign, they would face the playoff-chasing Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 24, at their home ground.

--IANS

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