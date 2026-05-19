May 19, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa ruled out for remainder of season

IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa ruled out for remainder of season

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have suffered a double injury setback ahead of the business end of IPL 2026, with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa ruled out for the remainder of the season.

De Kock is currently dealing with a tendon injury in his left wrist which he picked up prior to Mumbai Indians' home encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bawa is sidelined due to a ligament tear to the thumb on his right hand sustained in the team's previous game against Punjab Kings.

The duo will undergo their rehabilitation at their respective homes under the watchful eyes of the Mumbai Indians medical team and replacements are likely to be announced by the franchise soon as mandated by the IPL regulations.

“Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season. Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

De Kock had a mixed IPL 2026 season after being bought for Rs 1 crore at the auction. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter had a brilliant season with the bat, including a sensational century against Punjab Kings, before his campaign was cut short ahead of the playoffs due to a tendon injury in his left wrist ahead of clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2.

Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. To conclude their league stage campaign, they would face the playoff-chasing Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 24, at their home ground.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Women investors’ AUM share in CAMS-serviced funds grows faster than men's

Women investors’ AUM share in CAMS-serviced funds grows faster than men's

‘Kartik is proving to be just as good at No. 4’: Raina compares CSK youngster to Badrinath

‘Kartik is proving to be just as good at No. 4’: Raina compares CSK youngster to Badrinath

Pooja Gor on playing Sandhya in 'Looteri Dulhan': She's fighting for her own identity

Pooja Gor on playing Sandhya in 'Looteri Dulhan': She's fighting for her own identity

EPFO brings down consumer court cases by 46 pc under special drive

EPFO brings down consumer court cases by 46 pc under special drive

PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discuss bilateral ties in Oslo

PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discuss bilateral ties in Oslo

Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming production debut sets July 3 release

Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming production debut sets July 3 release

Young athletes share field with Sachin Tendulkar during special visit to SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Young athletes share field with Sachin Tendulkar during special visit to SRT10 Altevol Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Global investors likely to back Adani Group again after US case resolution: Expert

'Global investors likely to back Adani Group again after US case resolution'

Pakistan needs to stop crying wolf about IWT suspension: Report (File image)

Pakistan needs to stop crying wolf about IWT suspension: Report

Australia orders six China-lined investors to divest Northern Minerals stakes: Report

Australia orders six China-lined investors to divest Northern Minerals stakes: Report