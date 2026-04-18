IPL 2026: ‘Pay them money, ask them not to return’ -- Kris Srikkanth’s brutal verdict on Chahar, Shardul’s performances

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth launched a scathing critique of the Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit following their recent defeat to Punjab Kings, questioning both selection decisions and the team’s overall strategy to play both Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in the playing XI.

At the Wankhede Stadium, MI put up 195 in their 20 overs on a surface that offered plenty for the batters, but the total proved insufficient as PBKS chased it down comfortably in just 16.2 overs, exposing serious flaws in MI’s bowling attack.

Srikkanth was particularly critical of the inclusion of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, pointing to their expensive spells.

“I don't know how MI are playing Deepak Chahar in the XI. I don't know why they retained him. First over, he gave away 21 runs. In the previous match, it was 22 runs. 2.3 overs, 45 runs. Our sir, Shardul Thakur. 3 overs, 42 runs. Combined, they bowled 5.3 overs and 87 runs,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube show.

The former chairman of selectors went further, questioning how a team could compete with such returns from key bowlers.

“How can you win a match if two of your important bowlers are giving away 87 runs in 5.3 overs? How can you play both of them in the XI? I asked that question in the pre-match show. Are you saying they don't have any good bowling options? Send them home. Pay them their money and request that they not return this season. Tell them if they are needed, they will be called. Yes, you can do this. It's not wrong.”

Punjab’s chase was set up by an explosive start from Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a composed 66 off 35 deliveries.

Srikkanth also raised concerns over the handling of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has struggled to make an impact this season after a demanding international schedule.

"Five matches wicketless. He got hit, too. He needs a mental break and a physical break. He gave his life and was at the peak of his prowess in the T20 World Cup. He was in the running for the Player of the Tournament award. They are now overburdening him," Srikkanth opined.

Bumrah conceded 41 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket in the match, compounding MI’s problems as the bowling unit failed to apply any sustained pressure.

“I don't understand how I rated this bowling attack 9.5 at the start of the season. Even if they had scored 500, the opposition would have chased it. That's how bad their bowling attack is,” he added.

With results not going their way, MI now face increasing scrutiny over team balance and workload management as the tournament progresses.

--IANS

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