IPL 2026: 'Not looking too far ahead,' says Rangarajan as RCB face LSG challenge

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the side staying firmly focused on the immediate task at hand as the race for the playoffs intensifies.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, assistant coach, RCB, Malolan Rangarajan stressed that the group’s attention remains solely on the clash against LSG and not on the Points Table.

“We can all see how the table is panning out, but we can’t be distracted by what’s happening with other teams. We can only focus on what we want to do, and the task we have on our hands as of now is the game against LSG tomorrow,” he said.

Malolan reiterated that discussions within the camp have revolved around improving as a unit rather than looking too far ahead. “We’re always looking as a unit at how we can improve and the trends in the tournament, how we can capitalise on those things. Our focus is now on this next game,” he added.

On conditions in Lucknow and whether the surface could prompt changes in combination, Malolan said, “We don’t fiddle too much with our combinations. We have Krunal Pandya, who’s been doing very well for us; Suyash Sharma is another option, and then we have four pacers. We’re happy with the way our squad is right now, and we’ll try to adapt to what we see tomorrow,” he said.

Malolan also backed Jitesh Sharma, highlighting the batter’s experience and proactive mindset. “Jitesh is a very sorted individual. He knows it’s not by chance that he’s played for the country and been part of IPL squads for so long. He played an integral part for us last year as well,” Malolan said.

“The messaging to Jitesh is that he’s very aware of what he can do to help the team in any situation he goes into. That’s all he’s been focusing on, and that’s what we’ve been trying to provide for him in training sessions, understanding the situations he’s likely to go in and how he can impact the game for us,” he added.

--IANS

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