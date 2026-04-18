IPL 2026: MS Dhoni clicks photos with groundmen ahead of SRH clash

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni once again won hearts off the field with a touching gesture, as he was seen interacting and clicking pictures with the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

In a video shared by CSK on social media, Dhoni can be seen warmly engaging with the groundsmen, exchanging smiles and posing for photographs, highlighting his humility and appreciation for the often-unsung contributors of the game.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has not played a single match in the IPL 2026 as he suffered a calf injury during the practice session. However, he has travelled with the team for the first time in the season ahead of the SRH clash. Dhoni was recently seen batting in the nets, striking the ball cleanly and even clearing the ropes with ease.

CSK shared a video on Instagram showing him in good touch, which only increased excitement among fans. It remains uncertain whether the 45-year-old will feature in Saturday’s match.

MS Dhoni continues to rank among the IPL’s most reliable contributors. In 278 appearances, he has accumulated 5,439 runs from 242 innings, maintaining an average of 38.30 and striking at 137.45. His record includes 24 half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 84, placing him sixth on the list of all-time leading run-getters in the tournament.

Meanwhile, CSK have regained some form after a difficult start in the IPL 2026, which saw them lose three matches in a row. They’ve responded well with consecutive wins over KKR and Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite this resurgence, CSK are still placed eighth in the standings, and the five-time champions will be aiming to keep the momentum going and move higher up the table with another strong performance.

--IANS

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