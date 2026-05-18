IPL 2026: Lucky that Virat was batting out there, says Venkatesh Iyer after his unbeaten 73 vs PBKS

Dharamshala, May 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer credited Virat Kohli and mentor Dinesh Karthik for helping him remain calm during his match-winning innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Iyer played a sensational unbeaten knock of 73 off 40 deliveries to power RCB to 222/4, a total that eventually helped the side secure a 23-run victory and become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Speaking in a video released by RCB on Monday, Iyer said he was delighted to contribute to the team’s success and stressed that he focuses more on impact rather than personal milestones. “Very happy, very happy that I got to bat, very happy that I was able to contribute. I really don't look at scores, I look at what I'm able to contribute to my team, and I'm happy that I was able to do it,” Iyer said.

The left-hander accelerated brilliantly in the second half of the innings after initially taking time to settle. He added important runs alongside Kohli after Devdutt Padikkal’s dismissal before finishing strongly with Tim David at the other end.

Iyer revealed that batting alongside Kohli helped him remain composed in a pressure situation and said the senior batter constantly guided him during the innings.

“It’s very important to stay in the moment, and I was lucky that Virat was batting out there. A few key pointers he gave me and also DK throughout kept helping me,” he said.

Kohli scored 58 off 37 balls and stitched together a crucial partnership with Venkatesh before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 15th over. Iyer then took complete control of the match in the death overs and ensured RCB crossed the 220-run mark.

The all-rounder also highlighted RCB’s team culture and said the franchise’s management group, consisting of Mo Bobat, Andy Flower, and Dinesh Karthik, had created a clean and supportive environment for every player in the squad.

“I think that has been the strength of RCB, we don't look at a particular number, we take it ball by ball, over by over and see where it takes us, because that's the toughest thing to do, staying in the moment,” he said.

“Every aspect of RCB is outstanding, the cricket part of it, the management part of it. Mo, Andy, and DK, I would like to call them Trimurti now, they are unbelievable,” he added.

Iyer further praised the management for treating every player equally, regardless of experience or reputation, saying it helped create clarity within the squad.

“The way they talk to players, and by players I mean to a Virat Kohli and to a Vihan Malhotra, there is absolutely no differentiation there. It’s crystal clear, and what that does is kind of gives you clarity as a cricketer,” he said.

“Once you know your role, once you are clear about what you are going to do, it’s just about execution, and I think today was a good day,” he added.

--IANS

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