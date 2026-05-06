May 06, 2026 10:20 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: KSCA voices disappointment after Bengaluru is stripped of rights to host final despite ‘full preparedness’

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) voices disappointment after Bengaluru is stripped of rights to host Indian Premier League (IPL) final despite ‘full preparedness’.

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is disappointed that Bengaluru will not host the IPL 2026 playoffs and final, even though it was originally named as the venue for the final match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the final will take place in Ahmedabad, while Dharamshala and New Chandigarh will host the other playoff games.

In an official statement on Wednesday, KSCA said it had formally communicated its willingness to host the important matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya noted that the association worked hard at the highest levels to secure the hosting rights.

“KSCA President and legendary Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad personally contacted the BCCI about this matter and formally expressed KSCA’s readiness, eagerness, and strong interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the statement said.

KSCA highlighted its successful track record this season by pointing out the smooth execution of matches in Bengaluru. “The IPL matches held in Bengaluru this season received positive feedback for the way they were managed, including crowd control, operational efficiency, and overall fan experience. This confirms KSCA’s ability to host important events of this scale,” it stated.

The association explained that its communications with the BCCI were strictly operational, aimed at ensuring transparency about match arrangements.

“Most of these arrangements and protocols have been consistently followed since the IPL began in 2008. They were also implemented uniformly this season, including during the earlier playoff matches held in Bengaluru,” the statement said.

It added, “The communication from KSCA was purely factual, operational, and intended to clarify logistical and stakeholder-related needs for hosting these high-profile matches.”

Even though it is disappointed, KSCA recognises the BCCI's authority in making the final decision. “Despite our readiness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI chose to assign these matches to other venues. While we have not received a formal explanation for this decision, we fully respect the BCCI’s right to make it.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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