IPL 2026: 'I would give credit to the bowling unit,' says Krishna on GT's comeback

Ahmedabad, April 20 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna has credited the bowling unit for a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after a poor start as the team clashes with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

GT have bounced back strongly from opening two defeats to string together three consecutive victories. Their bowling unit, which was a strength last year, has rediscovered its rhythm and is now delivering across all phases of the innings. Krishna is once again among the leading wicket-takers, while Rashid Khan has been outstanding in the middle overs. While Siraj and Rabada are also looking in good touch.

“I would actually give credit to the bowling unit that we have. Everybody is bowling pretty well, keeping up the pressure, and that enables me to come in, bowl those balls, and maybe pick up the wickets,” he said to the broadcasters ahead of the match.

The right-arm pacer, who has picked up 11 wickets so far, brushed aside any specific tactical reasoning behind not getting wickets in the middle overs.

“I think it’s just a coincidence. It’s not really that I come in to bowl at that stage, or that there’s any tactic behind it. It’s just that, as I said, the bowlers who are bowling with me and alongside me are creating enough pressure for false shots to come, and I’m just benefiting with the wickets,” he explained.

Prasidh also underlined the importance of preparation and teamwork behind the scenes, noting that consistent communication and planning play a major role in execution on the field.

“There’s a lot of effort put in on the field as well, during practice days. There are a lot of discussions that go around with your fellow players and coaches. Quite a bit of preparation goes into it before you come into the game,” he said.

He further elaborated on the understanding among teammates during matches, which has helped them make a good comeback.

“It’s just the communication that the two of us have every single time. I mean, when I’m bowling, he’s around, we discuss, there are a couple of plans that go in and out, and then we know each other quite well to let somebody decide at that point in time. And then when we have something in place, it’s just about executing that ball.”

--IANS

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