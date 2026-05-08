IPL 2026: Hopefully, we can change a bit of our momentum as well, says Starc ahead of clash against KKR

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc said he has settled back into the rhythm of T20 cricket and hopes to spark a turnaround in momentum as his side prepares to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Seventh-placed DC have eight points and need to break their four-game losing streak at home if they are to be alive in the race to the playoffs. Starc joined DC from their clash against the Rajasthan Royals last week and has picked up three wickets in two games.

“It took me sort of the first game to get up to speed with T20 again, but the third game for me, and hopefully we can change a bit of our momentum as well. Oh, easy to say coming from a 36‑year‑old with some experience, but I just feel like I've gotten to a place where I could make sure I tick all the boxes of things that I feel like I need to execute skill‑wise.

“I've always kind of had that fitness side where I feel like I know what I need to get my body right from a fitness perspective in terms of the gym and the running and time on legs. I could do what I needed to do in terms of T20 cricket with the execution of yorkers, the different skill sets over four overs, not so much the workload side of things, but more about executing the different balls required in this format of the game,” Starc said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On the challenge of bowling in the powerplay, Starc explained: “I guess it's about getting your head around the size of the grounds here and the wickets and sort of taking, I guess we've heard it time again, taking the ego out of it in terms of the bowling side of things. I guess there's a lot of expectation on the batters these days.

“You're looking at scores of 250‑plus or scores over 200 a lot of the time. So the expectation there is there for the batters. In terms of the bowlers, it's trying to stay a step ahead, trying not to be too predictable. We know that the runs are going to flow at times in the power play.

“It's just trying to take those wickets and trying to get into that middle order through a power play is the best way to stem the flow of runs. So you've got to take the luck when you've got it, but also try and, I guess, not get too far down when the ball does tend to flow around a little bit.”

Assessing the pitches in New Delhi, where varied surfaces have been on offer in the competition so far, Starc, who won IPL 2024 with KKR, stated that adaptability will be the key to break their hoodoo at home. “I watched a couple from the sides when I first got here. I guess the thing that we've taken from this ground is that we've had a different wicket every time we've played here.

“So I guess it's adapting the quickest out of the teams, and we probably haven't done that to the best of our abilities at home so far this year. I think we're playing on the wicket that was the Punjab game, which I was here at and watched.

“If it's like that game, it might be nice for batting. But I think it's taking out what's happened in terms of our season or games here and just approaching this game with the best of our ability.”

KKR wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi said every clash is important for them to have a slight chance at entering the playoffs. “I think every game from now on is very important. I think I value it (the ongoing season) by the team's success, and I think it was tough at first, but we're finally getting going.

Asked on how the pitch would pan out in Friday’s clash, Raghuvanshi, who spent a decade of his life in New Delhi before moving to Mumbai, said, “Not sure because there have been so many different types of scores here, but it's about assessing as quickly as we can when we go in there, communicating with the team, and just trying our best.

“I think it's very important, and it's been really good. I think I haven't been thinking about that too much. It's just been watching the ball and trying to do what I feel at that moment is best for the team.”

--IANS

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