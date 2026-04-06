IPL 2026: Harshit Rana arrives in Kolkata, set to cheer for KKR in their clash against PBKS

Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received a familiar face in their camp as injured seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana arrived in the city to support the franchise ahead of their crucial clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), to be played at Eden Gardens on Monday evening.

“Look who’s here to cheer for the Knights tonight. Harshit Rana is in Kolkata, to spend a day with his KKR Family,” the franchise posted on its social media handles, clarifying that the youngster is only here to encourage the side and spend time with his KKR teammates.

Rana was ruled out of playing for KKR in IPL 2026 due to his ongoing recovery from the knee surgery he underwent in February, with the side drafting India pacer Navdeep Saini as his replacement in the squad. He suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai and pulled out after having delivered just one over.

He subsequently underwent surgery and was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, as India went on to win the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at home. Rana had won the Best Men’s International Debutant at the BCCI awards last month in New Delhi, and attended the ceremony on crutches, with IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal giving him his award by coming down from the stage.

His presence will add a touch of camaraderie to a KKR camp that has endured back-to-back defeats and now faces a crucial test against Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS. But weather is a huge concern ahead of the clash – thundershowers are predicted, thus raising the possibility of interruptions in a fixture that Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR needs to win to get off the mark in the points table.

--IANS

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