IPL 2026: Connolly goes home for scans on back, expected to return for PBKS clash against DC

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly has returned home for scans on his back, but is expected to rejoin the squad in time for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals, to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Connolly’s Instagram story, which showed him in Perth, triggered speculation that he had flown home for the scans, though he did not explain his return on the widely used social media platform. Cricket Australia (CA) previously instructed Connolly to play only as a specialist batter till the end of April.

“Yes, Connolly has gone back to Australia for a scan on his back. It’s similar to what Pat Cummins did earlier. Connolly is likely to rejoin the PBKS squad, who have arrived in New Delhi this afternoon, by tomorrow night. The scan reports run by CA will give the franchise a clearer picture of whether he can bowl in the rest of their IPL campaign,” said a source tracking the development to IANS on Wednesday.

Connolly entered IPL 2026 with a back injury, which has prevented PBKS from using his services as a left-arm spinner. Despite that, Connolly, 22, has still made a huge impact for PBKS as a specialist batter – amassing 223 runs in six matches.

He recently hit a 46-ball 87 while sharing a blistering 182-run stand with Priyansh Arya, against Lucknow Super Giants in the side’s commanding 54-run win in New Chandigarh.

Connolly was roped in by PBKS for Rs three crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi last year. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, sit atop the IPL 2026 points table with 11 points from six matches and are the only unbeaten side in the competition.

--IANS

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