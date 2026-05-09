IPL 2026: 'Clarity and confidence have brought the best out of Anukul Roy,' says Deep Dasgupta

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Anukul Roy has flourished in this IPL season because of the consistent backing from the team management, and growing confidence from strong domestic performances.

Roy played a crucial role in KKR’s comprehensive eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, returning figures of 2-31 in four overs as the visitors registered their fourth straight victory of IPL 2026.

The left-arm spinner triggered Delhi’s middle-order collapse by dismissing Pathum Nissanka immediately after the batter had reached his half-century and then castling Tristan Stubbs two balls later. His spell, along with tight bowling from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, restricted DC to 142/8 before Finn Allen’s unbeaten 47-ball century sealed an easy chase for KKR.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta praised Roy’s development this season and highlighted the importance of role clarity within the side.“He’s always been a good player, and this season, the domestic season, he has done well. So that confidence, and also the confidence of knowing that he’s going to play more often than not,” Dasgupta said.

“And also the clarity. He’s the one who bowls in the power play. More often than not, he will bowl at least an over or two in the powerplay, and then the fact that he can bat and he’s a decently good bat,” he added.

Roy has increasingly become an important component in KKR’s bowling structure this season, especially during the powerplay overs, where he has consistently applied pressure with disciplined lines and clever variations.

Dasgupta also lauded the 26-year-old’s all-round abilities and fielding standards, calling him a valuable asset for the franchise.

“I think all of that - he’s a really good package. Today he took a good catch, but he was a little off the mark [before this game]. But generally, he’s a gun fielder as well, so he’s had a good season. The fact that the confidence shown in him, the clarity, all of those things add up,” he said.

--IANS

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