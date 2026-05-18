PM Modi suggests setting up of start-up innovation hub, green innovation hackathon between India and Norway

Oslo, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on Monday reviewed the full spectrum of India-Norway relations, covering trade and investments, follow-up on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), climate action and energy transition, blue economy and ocean governance, research and higher education, Arctic and polar cooperation, space, and talent mobility.

Underscoring their shared commitment to sustainability and green growth, they also agreed to elevate ties to a Green Strategic Partnership.

"Both leaders agreed that there is huge potential for boosting economic and commercial partnership. Prime Minister welcomed greater investments by Norwegian enterprises in India. The two leaders underlined the aim of doubling the value of current trade between India and Norway by 2030 and encouraged business representatives to work towards dynamic tie-ups across sectors to meet the investment commitment of USD 100 billion under TEPA and creation of one million jobs in India," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

"The leaders tasked their teams to deepen cooperation in the blue economy, including marine ecosystem protection, shipbuilding, green shipping, tunneling and infrastructure, space, AI, robotics, cyber security, seafarer training, fisheries and aquaculture. They reaffirmed UNCLOS principles and welcomed Norway joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Prime Minister Modi invited Norway to participate in Bharat Innovates 2026 to be held in France in June 2026. He also suggested setting up a Start-up Innovation Hub and Green Innovation Hackathon between the two countries," it added.

According to the MEA, underlining cooperation in environment and renewable energy, the leaders called for more collaboration in niche technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), offshore wind, and larger investments by Norway in clean energy projects in India.

"The leaders agreed to strengthen polar research and logistics in the Arctic, reaffirming environmentally responsible practices. They emphasized joint work in research and innovation, including renewable energy, oceans, climate, health, critical minerals, emerging technologies and IT. In higher education, they agreed to explore joint degree programmes, mutual recognition of qualifications, and mobility of students and faculty," the statement mentioned.

They also discussed collaboration in multilateral fora and exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Norwegian Prime Minister reiterated Norway’s support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council.

Unequivocally condemning terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, both leaders urged concerted global action to deal with the menace.

"They noted potential in defence cooperation and defence industrial collaboration, agreed to explore third-country cooperation in digital public goods, and tasked ministries to establish a Joint Working Group on Digitalization to drive the digital transition."

Earlier, in a special gesture emblematic of the close ties between India and Norway, PM Modi, on his arrival at the Oslo Airport this morning, was warmly received by Store.

--IANS

/as