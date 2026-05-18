May 18, 2026 8:34 PM हिंदी

Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Actress-singer Lady Gaga’s track ‘The Dead Dance’ from the superhit streaming series ‘Wednesday’ is set to be submitted for Emmys consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category.

The song is written and produced by Lady Gaga and her frequent collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut (played by Henry Russell Walter), reports ‘Variety’.

‘The Dead Dance’ can be heard in the second season of the Tim Burton-helmed series during Episode 7. It plays when Enid (played by Emma Myers) and Agnes (played by Evie Templeton) perform a dance routine during the Venetian Gala.

Lady Gaga, already a fan of the series, told Tudum, “I got a phone call that the show was looking for music. I immediately had a song in mind called ‘The Dead Dance’. Once I knew it would be for ‘Wednesday’, I decided to work on it even more and made it extra special for the show”.

As per ‘Variety’, Lady Gaga, who released the tune last September, incorporated it into her Mayhem Ball Tour setlist. The multi-hyphenate said the inspiration for ‘The Dead Dance’ was about a breakup.

“It’s about how we sometimes feel when it’s over, how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love”, she told Tudum. “In the song, I say, ‘I’ll keep on dancing till I’m dead’, meaning that I’m acknowledging that, and I’m going to keep going. I’m also saying, ‘I’m taking the power back’”.

The upbeat track is anything but a sad song. It’s about transformation and celebration. She said, “In the middle of the song, it says, ‘Do the Dead Dance, the Dead Dance’ over and over. And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship. It becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Indian Railways unveils design of India’s 1st bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor (Photo: @TechAnsuman/X)

Indian Railways unveils design of India’s 1st bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor

PM Modi suggests setting up of start-up innovation hub, green innovation hackathon between India and Norway

PM Modi suggests setting up of start-up innovation hub, green innovation hackathon between India and Norway

Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Tickets for playoffs matches will be on sale from May 20, announces Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Tickets for playoffs matches will be on sale from May 20, announces BCCI

Delhi HC declines immediate relief to Vinesh Phogat over Asian Games trials

Delhi HC declines immediate relief to Vinesh Phogat over Asian Games trials

Israel claims killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander (File Image)

Israel claims killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander

‘Watching the ball and playing our shots has worked for us,' said Ishan Kishan on Sunrisers Hyderabad's approach in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Watching the ball and playing our shots has worked for us,' says Kishan on SRH approach

Janhvi Kapoor on her pairing with Ram Charan: Felt cosmic to team up for very special film

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to her pairing with Ram Charan being compared to that of Sridevi and Chiranjeevi

HM Amit Shah felicitates police officers for role in making Telangana LWE-free

HM Amit Shah felicitates police officers for role in making Telangana LWE-free

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement (Photo: IANS)

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement