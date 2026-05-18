Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Actress-singer Lady Gaga’s track ‘The Dead Dance’ from the superhit streaming series ‘Wednesday’ is set to be submitted for Emmys consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category.

The song is written and produced by Lady Gaga and her frequent collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut (played by Henry Russell Walter), reports ‘Variety’.

‘The Dead Dance’ can be heard in the second season of the Tim Burton-helmed series during Episode 7. It plays when Enid (played by Emma Myers) and Agnes (played by Evie Templeton) perform a dance routine during the Venetian Gala.

Lady Gaga, already a fan of the series, told Tudum, “I got a phone call that the show was looking for music. I immediately had a song in mind called ‘The Dead Dance’. Once I knew it would be for ‘Wednesday’, I decided to work on it even more and made it extra special for the show”.

As per ‘Variety’, Lady Gaga, who released the tune last September, incorporated it into her Mayhem Ball Tour setlist. The multi-hyphenate said the inspiration for ‘The Dead Dance’ was about a breakup.

“It’s about how we sometimes feel when it’s over, how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love”, she told Tudum. “In the song, I say, ‘I’ll keep on dancing till I’m dead’, meaning that I’m acknowledging that, and I’m going to keep going. I’m also saying, ‘I’m taking the power back’”.

The upbeat track is anything but a sad song. It’s about transformation and celebration. She said, “In the middle of the song, it says, ‘Do the Dead Dance, the Dead Dance’ over and over. And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship. It becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing”.

--IANS

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