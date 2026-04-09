IPL 2026: After GT’s nail-biting win over DC, Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) After Gujarat Titans’ sealed a dramatic one-run victory over Delhi Capitals to get their first win of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match.

“Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs,” said a statement from the tournament on Thursday morning.

Previously, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined twice for slow over-rate in IPL 2026. The ruling came hours after Gujarat Titans opened their account on the IPL 2026 points table with a thrilling finish. DC needed two runs off the last two deliveries, but the run-out of Kuldeep Yadav on the last ball sealed the contest in favour of GT.

With the ball, Rashid Khan took an exceptional 3-17 while Prasidh Krishna, who defended 13 runs off the final over, picked two scalps. GT’s one-run victory was set up by the trio of Gill, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar hitting fifties each as the 2022 IPL champions posted 210/4.

Buttler was back to his devastating best with the bat by hitting a 27-ball 52, laced with three fours and five towering sixes. Gill, back in action after a muscle spasm in neck ruled him out of the last game, was elegant in collecting majority of his runs through leg-side to top-score with 70 off 45 balls, laced with four boundaries and five sixes.

He also shared a commanding 104-run partnership with Sundar, who hit his first IPL fifty via a 32-ball 55, studded with six boundaries and two sixes. GT will play their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday afternoon in Lucknow.

--IANS

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