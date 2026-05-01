May 01, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

India’s power consumption rises by modest 4 pc in April

India’s power consumption rises by modest 4 pc in April

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) India's power consumption witnessed a modest 4.04 per cent growth to 153.99 billion units (BU) in April compared to the same month of the previous year, while demand for power remained low during the first half of the month as unseasonal rains cooled down temperature, according to official data.

The country's total power consumption was 148.01 BU in April 2025.

India's peak power demand soared to a record high of 256.11 GW on April 25 as the heat wave intensified across the country, which forced both domestic and commercial consumers to step up the use of air conditioners and other cooling devices, data compiled by the power ministry showed.

Experts expect the peak power demand to rise even further with the power ministry estimating it at 270 GW for this summer season. A sustained rise in temperatures since mid-April led to a steep increase in electricity consumption.

Temperatures in several regions have risen by as much as been significantly above 5 degrees Celsius or more above normal, indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

Experts said that power demand and consumption will further increase from May onwards, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh summer this year.

Solar energy is rapidly emerging as a central pillar of India's power mix, helping the country meet rising electricity demand while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India crossed 150.26 GW of installed solar capacity as of March 31, 2026, marking one of the fastest expansions in the energy space. This surge has been driven by record annual additions in FY 2025–26, positioning solar as the country's fastest-growing power source.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of an intense heatwave across India from April to June 2026, with above-normal heatwave days expected in the northern Indo-Gangetic plains, central India, and eastern coastal states. Temperatures could exceed 45 degree Celsius in several regions, with high humidity compounding the risk to life.

--IANS

sps/na

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