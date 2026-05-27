IPL 2026: A trophy for the lost! Why this RCB final means more than cricket

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) "RCB… RCB…" On most nights, the chants begin long before the first ball is bowled.

Red jerseys flood the streets, flags rise above packed stands, and somewhere in the middle of all that noise stands one man who has carried the dreams of Bengaluru for nearly two decades — Virat Kohli.

But this Indian Premier League (IPL) season feels different.

This is not just another campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Not just another shot at silverware. Not just another Virat Kohli masterclass.

This season carries memory, pain, and emotion.

A year after finally ending their long wait for an IPL title, RCB are back in the final — stronger, calmer, and playing with the confidence of champions. They topped the league stage before crushing the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a dominant playoff performance, sealing their place in the IPL 2026 final.

And leading the charge, almost poetically, is Kohli.

At 37, when many expected him to slow down, Kohli has instead produced one of the most stirring seasons of his IPL career — 600 runs in 15 matches, including a century and four half-centuries. But beyond the numbers lies something deeper—intensity, purpose, and emotion.

Every run seems personal. Every celebration feels heavier. Because everyone connected with RCB remembers what followed the joy of 2025.

When the franchise lifted its maiden IPL trophy last year, Bengaluru erupted in celebration. Fans poured into the streets and gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome their heroes home. For millions, it was the fulfilment of a dream they had waited 18 long years to witness.

But amid the celebrations came unimaginable tragedy.

A stampede outside the stadium turned a historic night into one of grief. Fans who had come only to celebrate their beloved team never returned home. The city that had danced in joy suddenly fell silent in mourning.

The scars of that night have not faded.

And perhaps that is why this RCB campaign feels less like a title defence and more like an emotional

Inside the dressing room, there is talk of cricket. Outside it, there is something far deeper. There is remembrance. There is responsibility. There is a desire to honour the fans who made RCB what it is.

For years, RCB was mocked as a franchise built purely on emotion — a team that entertained brilliantly but somehow failed to cross the final hurdle. Runner-up finishes in 2009, 2011, and 2016 became painful reminders of opportunities lost. Seasons came and went, but the trophy cabinet remained empty.

Yet the fans stopped supporting them. Not after defeats. Not after memes. Not after heartbreak. And neither did Kohli.

Since 2008, he has remained loyal to one franchise in an era where loyalty in franchise cricket has become increasingly rare. Through criticism, tears, and relentless pressure, he carried the weight of expectations season after season.

That is why the 2025 title meant so much. It was not merely a trophy. It was validation — for Kohli, for the fans, and for everyone who continued to believe despite years of disappointment.

Now, IPL 2026 offers something even bigger.

A chance to heal. A chance to remember. A chance to give the city another moment of joy — this time with reflection, gratitude, and tribute.

Kohli’s bond with fans has always gone far beyond statistics. Across India and around the world, he inspires fierce devotion. For many supporters, watching Kohli bat for RCB feels deeply personal — almost generational. Fathers who once watched him as a young captain now watch him with their children.

And perhaps that is why this final matters so much.

If RCB lift the trophy again, it will not merely confirm their rise as champions. It will become a tribute to the supporters who stood by them for years — and to those fans whose love for the team became their final celebration.

Because cricket, at its best, is never about only sport. Sometimes, it is about people.

And this year, RCB are playing for their people.

—IANS

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