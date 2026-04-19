April 19, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'A couple of overs changed the game,' says Klaasen after SRH win over CSK

IPL 2026: 'A couple of overs changed the game,' says Klaasen after SRH win over CSK

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Heinrich Klaasen praised the bowlers for staying calm and composed in pressure situation after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a thrilling 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, saying that a couple of overs with wickets changed the course of the game.

“Chasing a 200 score, you only need a couple of overs to pull it back, and that’s exactly what we’ve done with a couple of quick wickets. The boys hung in there,” he said in a video released by SRH on X.

“That’s our plan,to hang on for as long as we can, and then the momentum will change when it’s important. The boys executed extremely well at the back end. Unbelievable skillset and very calm under pressure,” he added.

SRH earlier posted 194/9 on a good batting surface, riding on half-centuries from Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma. Despite a strong start, they lost momentum in the latter half and fell short of the 220-plus total they were aiming for.

However, SRH’s bowlers turned the game around during the chase. CSK got off to a brisk start, but timely wickets helped shift the momentum. Klassen believes that winning from a tricky situation is very good, and he enjoys pressure conditions.

“Yeah, another tricky situation, but I enjoy those moments. But as I said earlier, I would exchange a couple of runs for another win on the board. So, very happy with where I am personally, but yeah, it’s a hell of a win tonight,” Klaasen added.

He also highlighted the impact of the young bowlers, who delivered in crunch moments to restrict CSK to 184/8.“It’s nice to see the young boys keep stepping up when we really need them, and may it continue,” he said.

Klaasen reserved special praise for Abhishek Sharma, who played a blistering knock of 59 runs, which came off just 22 balls. “It’s amazing to see that he keeps trusting his process. That’s why he’s number one. Even if he doesn’t score, his approach stays the same. I’m very happy for him,that knock will give him a lot of confidence,” he added.

With this win, SRH have moved to the fourth position in the points table with three wins in six matches. They will next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 21.

--IANS

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IPL 2026: 'A couple of overs changed the game,' says Klaasen after SRH win over CSK

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