IPC hands Iranian para-athlete Javanmardi a 3-year ban for doping

Bonn (Germany), Sep 1 (IANS) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Iranian para-athlete Seyed Aliasghar Javanmardi, who won a gold medal in the Men's Shot Put F35 competition in the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, for three years for doping.

The Iranian athlete returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for a prohibited substance in two urine samples provided out of competition.

The first sample was collected on September 22, 2025, by his National Anti-Doping Agency, the Iran NADO, and the second sample was collected by the IPC on September 24, 2025, at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Both AAFs were considered together as one single ADRV for the Code.

The substance for which Javanmardi had tested positive was oxandrolone. The substance is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2025 Prohibited List under the class S.1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS).

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on October 28, 2025, pending a resolution of his case.

The athlete subsequently accepted his commission of the ADRV and the consequences proposed by the IPC. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs) for three (3) years from October 28, 2025, ending on October 27, 2028.

All results obtained by the athlete from the date the first sample was collected (September 22, 2025) until the commencement of the Provisional Suspension are disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

This includes disqualification of all results obtained by the Athlete in the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships and forfeiture of the gold medal obtained by the Athlete in the Men's Shot Put F35 competition.

Javanmardi had won a bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in their sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in their bodily sample, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code (the WADC), the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels.

The IPC has established the IPC Anti-Doping Code in compliance with the general principles of the WADC, including the WADC International Standards, expecting that, in the spirit of sport, it will lead the fight against doping in sport for athletes with an impairment.

--IANS

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