IPC celebrates five years since Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo, Aug 31 (IANS) A delegation from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), led by its President Andrew Parsons, was in Tokyo, Japan, over the weekend (August 28-30), touring legacy sites as part of celebrations to mark five years since the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

During the three-day visit, Parsons, together with Executive Director of Paralympic Games Colleen Wrenn, visited several sites that are making life easier for persons with disabilities as part of efforts to realise an “inclusive society”.

The legacies of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - such as the popularisation of Para sports and universal design - are steadily taking root in various aspects of city life, the IPC informed in a release on Monday.

Accompanied by Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) Para Sport and Barrier-free Ambassadors, the IPC delegation visited venues such as the Ariake Arena, a school, and transportation facilities to understand the progress of barrier-free initiatives and efforts toward an inclusive society sparked by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Parsons also met with Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike and appeared at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics 5th Anniversary Special Stage at the Tokyo International Forum, which served as the venue for Para powerlifting during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

At this event, the IPC President was on stage with the Governor of Tokyo, IPC Special Ambassadors for Tokyo 2020 Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, and Shingo Katori, as well as Paralympians Mami Tani (Para triathlon) and Daisuke Ikezaki (wheelchair rugby), and TMG Para Sport and Barrier-free Ambassador Shinji Negi, who was also the Associate Mayor of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Village.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: “The legacy of Tokyo 2020 is a blueprint for future host cities. It demonstrates what is possible when an Organising Committee and public authorities work together with purpose to create lasting impact. Tokyo 2020’s legacy has reinforced my belief that the Paralympic Games are the world’s most transformational sporting event.

“It was so special to be back in Tokyo, to see many familiar faces, and observe the outstanding progress that has been made in realising an inclusive society in the five years since the Games. Tokyo is an even more inclusive city today than it was when it hosted the Games. Credit belongs to Governor Koike, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the many organisations and individuals whose foresight and hard work have driven this progress.”

Speaking at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 5th Anniversary Special Stage, Tokyo’s Governor Koike said: “The amazing performances of the athletes pushing their limits at the Paralympic Games showed us how people can shine by embracing their differences.

“This weekend, we were very pleased to have Mr. Parsons and the TMG Para Sport and Barrier-free Ambassadors tour various sites in Tokyo, through which I hope that they were able to feel how the legacy of the Paralympic Games, including the spread of Para sport and promotion of universal design, has become firmly established in our society and continues to grow.

“The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will continue to build on the legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Games and work even harder to create an inclusive society where everyone can reach their full potential.”

Kazuyuki Mori, President of the Japanese Paralympic Committee, said: “The true legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is not merely a chapter in history; it continues to dynamically evolve toward achieving an inclusive society where everyone can live comfortably, driven by digital technology and the power of the younger generation, and becoming deeply rooted in every corner of our city.

“As the representative National Paralympic Committee in Japan, the Japanese Paralympic Committee has led the promotion of the Paralympic Movement. The inspiring performances of the athletes who shone at the Games have served as a powerful catalyst for social transformation, which is now bearing fruit in specific accessibility initiatives across local communities, schools, and public transportation.

“We remain fully committed to working in close collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and all our stakeholders to pass down this world-class Tokyo model to future generations and build an even more inclusive future.”

Postponed one year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took place between 24 August and 5 September 2021. The Games involved 4,393 athletes from 162 countries. The hosts, Japan, finished with a record haul of 51 medals.

--IANS

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