April 09, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

IPA welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Delhi High Court not to grant a stay on its recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for pickleball in India.

The development comes after a Division Bench of the High Court took up a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), which has challenged an earlier order dated February 2, 2026. In that order, a Single Judge had dismissed AIPA’s plea against the recognition granted to IPA.

During the latest hearing on April 7, the Division Bench issued notice on the appeal and directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to produce records related to the process of granting recognition to IPA.

The court also noted that, under the National Sports Development Code of India, recognition of sports bodies is subject to annual review. In line with this, it directed the Union Government to allow AIPA to submit written representations and present its case during the consideration of IPA’s renewal application.

However, the court did not agree to AIPA’s request to stay the recognition granted to IPA or to suspend the earlier Single Judge’s order. It also declined the plea to direct the government to carry out the review process without considering observations made in the previous judgment.

Responding to the development, IPA said it respects the court’s emphasis on transparency and adherence to the Sports Code. The body added that it remains confident that a review of all records will support its position and its role in promoting the sport in the country.

The association reiterated its commitment to following regulatory norms set by MYAS and said it will continue to cooperate fully with both the government and the court.

The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on May 11, 2026.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

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