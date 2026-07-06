IOA to unveil official kits and give send-off to 124-member contingent for Glasgow CWG

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will organise a ceremonial send-off on Tuesday for the 124 members of the Indian contingent that will be representing the country in 10 sports disciplines at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

Leading India's campaign will be two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, decathlete Tajaswin Shanker, and Olympic boxing medallist Lovlina Borgohain as the other star participants. Reflecting the inclusive nature of the Glasgow Games, the Indian contingent comprises both able-bodied and para athletes.

Although the competition programme has been compressed for this edition of the Commonwealth Games, Indian athletes have prepared diligently and are looking forward to delivering strong performances, the IOA informed in a statement on Monday. The IOA is India's representative in the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal in the 2018 edition at Gold Coast, returns to the Commonwealth Games after m1ss1ng the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury. The double Olympic medallist will spearhead India's athletics campaign. Tejaswin Shankar will also be among the athletes to watch after recently surpassing the 8,000-point mark in the decathlon at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.

Mirabai Chanu returns to international competition following an injury layoff and is currently training in Birmingham. India enjoyed a highly successful campaign in weightlifting at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning 10 medals, and will be looking to build on that performance.

India's boxing team enters the Games in encouraging form, with Sakshi, Preeti, Ankush, and Lovlina Borgohain among the leading medal prospects.

The send-off ceremony will be attended by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, IOA President P. T. Usha, Secretary, Department of Sports, Hari Ranjan Rao, and other distinguished guests.

Davis Cup captain and coach Rohit Rajpal will lead the contingent as Chef de Mission, with Ravi Bengani, Vandana Rao, and Rahul Swami serving as General Team Managers. Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala has been appointed Chief Medical Advisor and will be supported by a team of physiotherapists.

Srinivasan Kannan and Sarvesh Kedia will serve as the Press Attaches for the Indian contingent.

The official ceremonial kit for the Indian contingent will also be unveiled at the event. Designed by Aaquib Wani, the unveiling will feature a special ramp walk by Indian athletes.

The Glasgow Games will also provide a valuable learning opportunity for India's 2030 Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games Observer Programme delegation, which will study various operational aspects of the Games, including venue management, competition delivery, and event operations.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, IOA President Usha said: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every athlete who has earned the honour of representing India at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Each of you represents the very best of Indian sport and carries the hopes and aspirations of l .4 billion Indians. I have every confidence that you will compete with courage, determination, and the true spirit of sportsmanship. On behalf of the Indian Olympic Association, I wish the entire contingent the very best and assure you of our unwavering support throughout the Games."

--IANS

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