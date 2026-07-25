IOA President PT Usha meets FIBA Secy General, discusses development of basketball

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha met FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where the two sides discussed avenues to strengthen cooperation for the growth of basketball, create greater opportunities for athletes, and deepen engagement between India and the sport's global governing body.

The meeting brought together the IOA chief and senior leaders of the international basketball community as discussions centred on the future development of basketball in India and ways to enhance collaboration with FIBA.

Reflecting on the interaction, PT Usha highlighted the significance of working closely with the world governing body to support the sport's progress in the country.

“Pleased to meet the Secretary General of FIBA and other senior leaders of the international basketball community on the sidelines of the #CWG2026 in Glasgow today,” she wrote on X.

The IOA President said the conversations extended beyond bilateral engagement and focused on creating a stronger pathway for the sport's development while opening up new possibilities for Indian players.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration for the development of basketball, expanding opportunities for athletes, and advancing our shared commitment to the growth of the sport,” Usha added.

Basketball has been one of the disciplines receiving increasing attention in India's sporting ecosystem, with efforts continuing to improve grassroots structures, athlete development programmes and international exposure. The meeting comes at a time when Indian sports administrators are looking to build closer relationships with global federations to accelerate the sport's progress.

Expressing optimism about the road ahead, PT Usha reiterated the IOA's intent to continue working alongside FIBA in promoting basketball both within India and on the international stage. “I look forward to continued cooperation in promoting basketball in India and contributing to its global development.”

--IANS

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