IOA chief PT Usha lauds Indian athletes after historic 114-medal haul at Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Sunday congratulated the country’s para-athletes for their record-breaking performance at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where India secured their highest-ever medal tally of 114 medals to finish fourth in the overall standings.

Taking to social media platform X, the IOA chief praised the athletes for their determination and hard work, acknowledging the contribution of coaches and support staff to India’s historic campaign.

“A phenomenal display of grit, determination, and absolute brilliance by our para-athletes at the Asian Para Games! Every single medal won is a testament to your unyielding spirit and hours of relentless hard work. You have not only made the nation proud but also inspired millions across India to chase their dreams against all odds. Heartiest congratulations to all our incredible champions, coaches, and support staff. Keep shining and soaring high!” Usha wrote on X.

India concluded their campaign with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, achieved at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China. The contingent also crossed the 100-medal mark for the second consecutive edition, underlining India’s growing presence in para-sports.

Para-athletics emerged as India’s biggest contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze. Para-badminton added 16 medals, while para-swimming contributed 11. India also enjoyed a strong outing in para-archery, winning six medals, and shooting, which yielded five.

Among the standout performers, Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold in the men’s javelin throw category, while sprinter Simran Sharma clinched gold in both the women’s 100m and 200m T12 events, setting Games records in both races. Shooter Mona Agarwal also secured gold in the women’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 event with record scores.

India's campaign further featured a notable milestone in para-table tennis, where 50-year-old Jehan Dorab Madan became the country’s oldest medallist at the Games with a bronze.

--IANS

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