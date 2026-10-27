October 27, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

IOA celebrates Amdavad getting hosting rights for 2029 IWF World C'ships

IOA celebrates Amdavad getting hosting rights for 2029 IWF World C'ships

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has welcomed the decision of Amdavad, Gujarat, being awarded the rights to host 2029 IWF World Championships.

This will be the first time that the global weightlifting championship will be held in India.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed Amdavad as the host after its Executive Board made the decision on October 25 in Ningbo, China. The announcement adds another major event to India’s international sporting calendar and comes after a significant year for weightlifting in Gujarat, where Gandhinagar hosted the Asian Weightlifting Championships earlier in 2026.

With Amdavad also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 2029 IWF World Championships will give India another chance to welcome leading international athletes and fans, and bring one of weightlifting’s most important competitions to Indian audiences for the first time.

P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said, “The 2029 IWF World Championships coming to Amdavad is a proud moment for Indian sport and another opportunity for India to welcome the world. Indian weightlifting has given us remarkable champions, including Olympic medallist and world champion Mirabai Chanu, whose achievements have inspired so many across the country.

"Bringing the world’s best weightlifters to India will give a new generation the opportunity to see them compete on home soil and, I hope, inspire many more young Indians to take up the sport and dream of competing at the highest level.”

Sahdev Yadav, president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), said, "Hosting the IWF World Championships in India for the first time is an important milestone for Indian weightlifting. India has a proud history at the Championships, with 18 World Championship medals to their name, including three world titles.

"The 2029 edition gives us an opportunity to build on that legacy, strengthen the sport in India and give our athletes the experience of competing at the highest level in front of a home crowd. We look forward to welcoming the international weightlifting community to Amdavad."

--IANS

vi/bc

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