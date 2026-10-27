IOA celebrates Amdavad being awarded the 2029 IWF World Championships

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has welcomed the decision to award the 2029 IWF World Championships to Amdavad, Gujarat, marking the first time the global weightlifting championships will be staged in India.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed Amdavad as host following a decision by its Executive Board on October 25 in Ningbo, China. The announcement marks another important addition to India’s international sporting calendar and follows a

significant year for weightlifting in Gujarat, with Gandhinagar having hosted the Asian Weightlifting Championships earlier in 2026.

With Amdavad also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 2029 IWF World Championships will provide another opportunity for India to welcome leading international athletes and fans, while bringing one of weightlifting’s most important competitions to an Indian audience for the first time.

Dr. P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said: “The 2029 IWF World Championships coming to Amdavad is a proud moment for Indian sport and another opportunity for India to welcome the world. Indian weightlifting has given us remarkable champions, including Olympic medallist and world champion Mirabai Chanu, whose

achievements have inspired so many across the country. Bringing the world’s best weightlifters to India will give a new generation the opportunity to see them compete on home soil and, I hope, inspire many more young Indians to take up the sport and dream of competing at the highest level.”

Sahdev Yadav, President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), said: “Hosting the IWF World Championships in India for the first time is an important milestone for Indian weightlifting. India has a proud history at the Championships, with 18 World Championship medals to its name, including three world titles.

"The 2029 edition gives us an opportunity to build on that legacy, strengthen the sport in India and give our athletes the experience of competing at the highest level in front of a home crowd. We look forward to welcoming the international weightlifting community to Amdavad.”

--IANS

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