Investors remain upbeat on India’s growth narrative, policy decisions: Report

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Indian equity markets remain resilient and investor sentiment is buoyant on the back of healthy corporate performance, policy support and strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from PL Capital Private Wealth said markets have shown durability despite intermittent volatility, also supported by the return of foreign institutional investor inflows.

The firm preferred sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, infrastructure, capital goods, defence, digital businesses and consumption as they are "aligned with India’s structural growth story".

The report cited India's favourable demographics, sustained infrastructure investments, manufacturing-led expansion, rapid digital transformation, and healthy corporate profitability as factors providing a strong foundation for long-term wealth creation.

"While valuations in certain pockets of the market have turned expensive, periods of consolidation should be viewed as opportunities to build quality portfolios with a long-term perspective," it said.

The firm urged investors to remain focused on disciplined investing and strategic asset allocation rather than reacting to short-term market volatility.

It recommended maintaining a well-diversified portfolio with an appropriate allocation across large-cap equities, selective mid-cap stocks, fixed-income instruments, and gold.

India's benchmark indices remain near their all-time highs, with the Sensex hovering around 78,100 and the Nifty trading above 24,300, as investors closely track the Q1FY27 earnings season and other key market developments.

Retail inflation eased to 4.38 per cent in June, remaining well within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort band, while policy stability has further strengthened investor confidence.

"The Indian markets continue to have good underlying fundamentals, visibility on earnings and strong economic growth," said Inderbir Singh Jolly, CEO, PL Capital Private Wealth.

Despite the high probability of volatility ahead due to geopolitical developments, the investment decision should not be made based on volatility in the market, he said.

An effective asset allocation program with investments in equity, debt and gold, will enable investors to ride the volatility in the markets while benefiting from the growth in India, he added.

—IANS

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