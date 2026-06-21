International Day of Yoga: Akshay Kumar performs yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar performed yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and participants during the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

The actor was dressed in athleisure clothing, as he performed the asanas. June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga. Every year, several Bollywood actors take up the initiative to participate, and spread the message of wellness and healthy living. The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of yoga in supporting physical health, emotional strength, and active ageing.

Since 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal to observe June 21 as International Day of Yoga. The initiative has grown into a global event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. Earlier, the superstar explained the reason behind using the expression "flop actor" for him in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Welcome to the Jungle' in the city, and spoke with the media on the sidelines of the trailer launch. When asked why the makers of the film deem it fit to use the expression for him, the actor said that the phrase should be seen in the context of a film rather than as a personal remark.

Akshay Kumar told the media, "We are not told that you have to use such dialogues as taunts. So, when you watch a movie, I am sure you are a smart person. Whenever you watch a movie, you watch it according to the character of the movie. So, please, thank you for feeling bad about it. But don't take it so seriously”.

Elsewhere during the event, the superstar, whose romance with actress Raveena Tandon during the 1990s enjoyed significant public attention, spoke up about the actress. The actor shared how times have changed as his former love interest once ruled Bollywood as a heroine but now she has become the heroine's mother. The superstar pointed to Raveena’s daughter Rasha.

--IANS

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