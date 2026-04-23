Inter Miami beat Salt Lake to extend unbeaten streak to eight

Utah, April 23 (IANS) Inter Miami CF sealed a valuable 2-0 victory on the road over Real Salt Lake here at America First Field with stunners from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and striker Luis Suarez securing the result.

With the win, Inter Miami extended its current unbeaten run this regular season to eight, and improved its record on the road to five wins, a draw, and a loss for a total 16 points - the best record on the road this season in MLS.

The first 45 minutes presented a close matchup. Messi generated the best chance during the first half in the 22nd minute, with a left-footed hit from the left end of the box that forced a save from RSL’s keeper. The match ultimately remained scoreless entering half time.

The start of the second half presented a key intervention in goal from St. Clair in the 59th minute. The Canadian international stood tall to deny Alexandros Katranis’s attempt from the center of the box, Inter Miami reports.

Miami broke the deadlock through a stunner from De Paul in the 82nd minute. Segovia played a pass to De Paul outside the box down the left side of the pitch directly from a corner kick, where El Motorcito set up before curling the ball to the top-right corner from long range as he tallied his second strike this regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was Segovia’s fifth as he remains our top assist provider this league campaign.

Second-half-substitute Suarez added a second for Inter Miami in the 83rd minute, burying the ball in the top-right corner with a powerful left-footed half volley from just inside the box. The goal took El Pistolero’s tally to two this regular season.

The 0-2 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to pick up a second consecutive victory on the road and extend its unbeaten run to eight in MLS regular season action.

--IANS

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