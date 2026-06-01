June 01, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

Insult to democratic institutions, 140 crore Indians: BJP on Kapil Sibal's 'ashamed to live here' remark

Insult to democratic institutions, 140 crore Indians: BJP on Kapil Sibal's 'ashamed to live here' remark

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal over his remarks on living in India, saying that his statements went "against the country" and amounted to an "insult" to the nation's democratic institutions and people.

The criticism comes after senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that he was “ashamed to live in a country” where attacks such as the one involving Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee could take place. His remarks soon sparked a political controversy.

Reacting to the attack on the Trinamool Congress leaders, Sibal said, “It’s shameful, absolutely shameful. I’m ashamed that I’m living in a country where this is what happens, where the political party in power will use any means to destroy whatever foundations of democracy our great leaders laid down when this republic came into being.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised Sibal’s remarks, stating, “Kapil Sibal’s statement against the country is an insult to India’s democratic institutions, the Constitution, and 140 crore Indians. Along with Kapil Sibal, this statement reflects a colonial mindset. Their frustration and disappointment are clearly visible in such remarks.”

He further stated, “Kapil Sibal, the country that made you a leader and a renowned advocate, is the very country you are insulting. India is the world’s largest democracy, where power changes through democratic processes, not through ‘Khela Hobe’. Here, citizens are given full freedom to express their views. This statement reflects the mindset of the Opposition. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, some people are running a propaganda campaign against democracy and constitutional institutions.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also slammed Sibal over his comments and said, “Perhaps Kapil Sibal does not remember the days when, under TMC rule, public representatives were allegedly killed and hanged from trees. Maybe Congress leaders have forgotten the time when Sikhs were massacred in the country.”

He added, “Kapil Sibal belongs to a party that is blamed for the deaths of thousands of Sikhs. Therefore, such words would be more appropriate if directed at themselves. There is peace in the country today, but when people were abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where were these Congress leaders then?”

--IANS

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