Inspired by Vandana Katariya, Akshra Dutta’s journey from Poonch to national camp gathers pace

Bhopal, April 28 (IANS) Originally from Poonch, a distant district in Jammu and Kashmir, only 8 kilometres from the Line of Control and with limited sporting opportunities, 16-year-old Akshra Dutta has earned her spot in Hockey India’s U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI, Bhopal.

Akshra received this opportunity thanks to her outstanding performance at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Division ‘C’. Playing for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, she netted four field goals and was the second-highest scorer in her division. Her efforts were instrumental in her team finishing first in Pool B and earning promotion to Division ‘B’ for the following season.

Behind her rise is a strong sporting environment at home. Her father, Santosh Kumar Dutta, a professional gymnast, introduced her to sports and remains her biggest supporter. Her mother is a government school teacher, her grandfather is a retired army officer, and her sisters are also engaged in sports, fostering a culture of discipline, ambition, and patriotism in the family.

Reflecting on her journey, Akshra said, “When I was around seven years old, my father took me to the ground and asked me which sport I wanted to play. That day, I chose hockey, and since then, I have been playing the sport regularly. My father has always been my biggest support and motivation.”

Akshra was raised in a community where participating in sports was frequently met with skepticism, leading to social challenges early on. “In the beginning, people around me used to say that playing sports is a waste of time and that nothing would come out of it. But my parents always believed in me. Their support gave me the confidence to continue and work harder towards my dream of playing for India,” she shared.

“I played the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship for the first time in 2022 in Manipur and although my performance wasn’t the best at the time, that tournament gave me confidence that I can pursue hockey professionally and give my best and play for India in the future,” she added.

As a forward herself, Akshra finds inspiration in former Indian forward Vandana Katariya, whom she has looked up to as a role model growing up. “I remember watching a match with my father on TV where India was playing against Argentina. Vandana ma’am was playing. My father told me to observe her skills and learn from her. Since then, I have followed her closely and tried to improve my game by watching her play. I really enjoy her game and some day wants to score goals for my country the way she did.”

Speaking about her experience in the camp so far, training under coach Rani, she said, “Before coming here, I did not realise how important it is to enjoy the game while playing. Training under Rani ma’am has been an amazing experience. She has taught me discipline and how to play with confidence, but most importantly she has taught me to enjoy my hockey and play freely.”

--IANS

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