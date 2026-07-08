Inspired by Atmanirbhar Bharat, Burhanpur woman launches Banana chips startup

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), July 7 (IANS) A 24-year-old entrepreneur from Borsar village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has become an inspiration for rural youth after leaving a corporate career to establish a banana chips startup in her hometown.

Khushboo Patil, who holds an MBA, worked with several leading corporate companies in different metropolitan cities before deciding to return to her village. Recognising Burhanpur's reputation as a major banana-producing region, she chose to build her business around the local produce by manufacturing banana chips.

Sharing her journey, Khushboo Patil told IANS, "After completing my MBA, I worked in several corporate companies in different cities. However, I wanted to do something meaningful in my own village. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, I started my banana chip business with support from a government scheme. Today, the venture is growing steadily and has also created employment opportunities in my village. I believe more young people should take advantage of such opportunities and become self-reliant."

The startup has not only helped Khushboo become financially independent but has also generated jobs for residents.

Kishore Chaudhary, who works at the unit, said, "This startup has given us employment in our own village. We can earn a livelihood without having to migrate for work. It has made a positive difference in our lives."

He thanked PM Modi for inspiring the youth to be self-reliant like Khushboo is doing.

Expressing pride in his daughter's achievement, Yuvraj Patil, Khushboo's father, said, "We are proud that Khushboo chose to return to the village instead of continuing her corporate job. She has built a successful enterprise that is benefiting not only our family but also many people in the community by providing employment."

Khushboo also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging entrepreneurship among young people, saying that continued support for startups and self-employment is motivating the youth to pursue opportunities in their own communities. Gajanand Patil, a native of the village, said that it is a matter of pride for the entire locality that Khushboo has launched her own business.

He further said that more and more youth should come forward like this and establish their own work.

--IANS

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