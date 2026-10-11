INS Trishul arrives in UK’s Plymouth for Exercise Konkan-26 with Royal Navy

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s guided missile stealth frigate INS Trishul has arrived at the United Kingdom's Plymouth to participate in Exercise Konkan-26 with the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies," the Ministry said.

“Since its inception, KONKAN has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the commitment of both navies towards enhancing maritime security,” it added.

The exercise is being conducted off Plymouth in two phases. The harbour phase includes professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, cultural engagements and the ship being open to visitors.

"The sea phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills across all three domains - air, surface and sub-surface. Flying operations involving cross-deck landings, firing serials, air defence exercises, complex seamanship evolutions and anti-submarine exercises will add further complexity to this edition of Exercise KONKAN,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the exercise exemplified the partnership envisioned by the two countries.

“The exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and exemplifies the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035,” it said.

“By fostering the exchange of Best Practices and mutual understanding, KONKAN-26 will reinforce the ability of both navies to operate seamlessly in complex maritime scenarios,” the Ministry added.

The frigate reached the UK after a port call in Spain.

Trishul’s port call to Spain underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership, the Embassy of India in Madrid had said on October 5, as Ambassador Jayant Khobragade visited the vessel at the Port of Valencia and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil.

“A highlight of the India-Spain Dual Year of 2026, the port call underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership. Professional interactions and a joint Passage Exercise between the Indian Navy and Spain’s Armada Espanola have contributed to enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation,” the Embassy had stated on X.

--IANS

ksk/vd