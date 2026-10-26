INS Trishul arrives in Italy’s Civitavecchia after exercise with Italian Navy

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Indian Navy’s frigate INS Trishul has arrived at Civitavecchia in Italy during its ongoing operational deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. The Indian Naval Ship undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Italian Navy's Carlo Margottini before entering harbour, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Monday.

“The exercise featured coordinated manoeuvring drills, communication procedures, replenishment approaches, cross-deck landings, personnel transfers and boarding operations. The PASSEX facilitated the exchange of Best Practices and enhanced operational synergy between the two Navies,” the MoD stated.

Professional interactions, cultural visits and exchanges have been scheduled during the port call, and the ship will also be open to visitors, giving them an opportunity to engage with the Indian Navy’s maritime traditions and capabilities, it said.

“The port call underscores the enduring maritime partnership between India and Italy and reflects the commitment of both Navies to enhancing professional linkages and operational cooperation,” the ministry added.

Earlier, on October 18, Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trishul arrived in Lisbon, the Embassy of India in Portugal said.

The ship was received by First Secretary at the Embassy, Ronnie Spurgeon, and Defence Attache Colonel Rohan Falnikar.

“Indian Naval ship INS Trishul arrived in Lisbon. Received by First Secretary Shri Ronnie E. Spurgeon and Defence Attache Col Rohan Falnikar. The officers and staff of the Embassy extend a warm and hearty welcome to the ship and its crew to Portugal,” the Embassy posted on X.

The frigate reached Portugal after taking part in the India-UK bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-26, which concluded off Plymouth in the UK, enabling the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy to engage across a wide range of professional and operational domains, the Indian Navy said.

Conducted from October 8 to 15, the exercise saw the Indian Navy represented by INS Trishul, while the Royal Navy deployed HMS Sutherland, a Duke-class anti-submarine warfare frigate. The exercise was conducted by the Royal Navy’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST).

“The intensive four-day Sea Phase, conducted from 12-15 Oct 26, encompassed advanced seamanship manoeuvres, joint tactical exercises, communication procedures, anti-surface asymmetric warfare, anti-submarine warfare and weapon firings in a multi-threat maritime environment. These serials enhanced interoperability between the participating units,” the Navy said in a statement.

“Through the exchange of professional expertise and best practices, Konkan-26 reinforced the ability of the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy to operate together across complex maritime scenarios, furthering the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK,” it added.

--IANS

ksk/as