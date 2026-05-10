INS Sudarshini's port call at Mindelo, Cape Verde, marks a key milestone: Ministry

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) INS Sudarshini’s port call at Mindelo marks a key milestone under the Indian Navy’s Bridges of Friendship initiative, reaffirming commitment to maritime outreach and enduring partnerships with friendly nations, said the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, successfully concluded an engaging port call at Mindelo, Cape Verde, on May 8, as part of her ongoing expedition, Lokayan 26.

“The four-day stopover featured a range of professional interactions, cultural exchange, and social engagements, further deepening maritime ties between the two nations,” said the Ministry.

During the stay, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Capitao-de-Navio Kahbi Yassine Fonseca Pereira Batista, Commander of the Cabo Verde Coast Guard, at the Coast Guard Command.

Discussions focused on shared interests in maritime security and avenues for enhanced cooperation. Training engagement formed a major highlight, with the Indian Navy conducting Damage Control and Seamanship drills onboard the Cabo Verdean patrol vessel Guardiao, stated the Ministry.

It noted that a delegation from the Cabo Verde Army also embarked on INS Sudarshini for a guided tour and an overview of the ship’s sail training capabilities.

A joint Yoga session was organised with participation from personnel of the Cabo Verde Coast Guard and officials from the Indian Embassy, which showcased the warm bond between the two countries, said the Ministry.

“An onboard reception hosted by the ship brought together senior military officers, government dignitaries and members of the diplomatic community, fostering goodwill and camaraderie,” it added.

According to the Ministry, INS Sudarshini now sets sail towards Antigua for the next phase of her deployment — a crucial trans-Atlantic passage which will be the longest leg of the voyage.

The vessel sailed from Kochi in January and made port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Indian Navy emphasised.

The sail training ship, designed by a UK naval architect and built in Goa, aims to cover a total distance of 22,000 nautical miles. The Lokayan-26 journey is meant for sailing training of Indian Navy cadets and to promote maritime goodwill across the world.

–IANS

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