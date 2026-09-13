Women's Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to clinch title

Dubai, Sep 13 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India beat defending champions Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to lift a record-extending eighth title.

It was an all-round performance for the champions, with both bowlers and batters contributing as a unit to win the game and lift the crown.

India lifted the trophy and became Asian champions yet again after bowling Sri Lanka out for 111 in their chase of 184. After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's half-centuries, which also saw them sharing a record 129-run opening stand, the bowlers worked their magic, with Shree Charani picking a four-wicket haul and Deepti Sharma taking three scalps. Kranti Gaud, Shafali and Prema Rawat contributed with one scalp each.

Both India and Sri Lanka entered the final unbeaten, having topped their respective groups. India's campaign included a record win over arch-rivals Pakistan, who were bowled out for their lowest T20 total, while the Chamari Athapaththu-led side claimed a nervy win over Pakistan in the semi-final to make it to the title clash.

With the win, India extended their dominance over Sri Lanka, taking their victory tally to 26 in 31 games so far. India, now with eight titles in nine final appearances, are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup.

--IANS

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