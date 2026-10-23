INS Sahyadri departs Vladivostok as India-Russia naval exercise concludes

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri has departed Vladivostok following the successful conclusion of bilateral naval exercise Indra 2026 with the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN), the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The ship left the Russian port city on Tuesday after the exercise, which was conducted in two phases, harbour and sea.

“The Harbour Phase featured key leaders’ interactions, cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, operational synchronisation activities, sports fixtures and cultural exchanges. These engagements facilitated professional interaction and the exchange of views and operational practices between personnel of the two navies,” the ministry said in a statement.

The sea phase involved coordinated manoeuvring, integrated communications, helicopter operations and medical evacuation drills, enabling the participating units to practise coordinated procedures at sea and strengthen interoperability, it said.

“The successful conclusion of Exercise Indra 2026 reaffirmed the enduring defence and maritime partnership between India and Russia. The exercise underscored the importance of sustained naval engagement, professional cooperation and interoperability in furthering mutual understanding and contributing to maritime security. It also reflected the shared commitment of the two navies to a secure, stable and peaceful maritime environment,” the ministry added.

The harbour phase of Indra 2026 had commenced with a planning conference between the operational teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov.

“The Harbour Phase of Indra 2026 commenced with a Planning Conference between the ops teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy Ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov, with participation from senior naval personnel from the RuFN Pacific Fleet. The conference outlined the broad programme for the Sea Phase of the exercise,” the Indian Navy had said in a post on X.

As part of the port call, the delegation aboard INS Sahyadri also held a protocol meeting with Vice Admiral A.Y. Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet’s mixed forces.

The Russian Defence Ministry had earlier announced the commencement of the joint Russian-Indian cross-branch exercise Indra 2026 in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region and the Russian Far East.

“The joint Russian-Indian cross-branch exercise Indra 2026 has begun in the Chelyabinsk Region and the Far East. Units of the ground forces of the two countries, warships of the Russian and Indian Navy, as well as aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are participating in the manoeuvres,” the ministry had said in a statement.

--IANS

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