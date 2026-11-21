New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar has identified batting as the department the franchise will look to strengthen at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini auction, after failing to complete any player trades ahead of the retention deadline.

KKR have retained 17 players, including Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green and Finn Allen, and will head into the December 16 auction with a purse of Rs 41.65 crore and eight slots available.

Speaking on JioStar, Nayar said the team was satisfied with its bowling unit but wanted to bring in more firepower to improve its batting.

"Batting is a department we want to strengthen. You try your hand at trades and hope that it works but sometimes when it does not, you want to go into the auction and get the kind of firepower that can strengthen your batting.

"With regards to bowling, I felt we did really well. We were the number one ranked team when it came to picking up wickets and doing well in different phases of the game. But batting is an aspect we definitely want to strengthen," Nayar said.

KKR's retained players are Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The franchise has released several players, including former captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia and Tejasvi Singh.

With eight slots to fill and a substantial purse available, KKR will have room to address their batting requirements at the auction. Nayar's comments suggest that adding greater depth and firepower to the batting line-up will be a key priority as the franchise prepares for the 2027 season.

--IANS

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