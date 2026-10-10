INS Sahyadri arrives in Russia’s Vladivostok for bilateral naval exercise

Moscow, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sahyadri arrived in Russia’s Vladivostok on Saturday, reaffirming long-lasting friendship and deepening maritime cooperation between the two countries.

“Vladivostok warmly welcomes the Indian Navy ship Sahyadri. A ceremonial welcome by the Russian Navy marked the ship’s arrival in the city, reflecting the spirit of friendship and maritime camaraderie between India and Russia,” the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok posted on X.

INS Sahyadri docked at Vladivostok to participate in the joint Russian-Indian naval exercise INDRA-2026, state-owned Russian television channel Zvezda reported.

The ship's crew was welcomed at the pier with the traditional bread and salt. Captain First Rank Alexey Ulyanenko, Commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet's surface ship division, greeted the Indian crew on behalf of the Russian Navy command.

Ulyanenko highlighted the enduring friendly ties between Russian and Indian naval personnel, noting that they continue to grow stronger. The opening ceremony of INDRA-2026 is scheduled for October 13, with the exercise comprising two phases —coastal and sea — to be conducted in the Sea of Japan.

On Thursday, India and Russia reviewed existing military-technical cooperation and discussed co-production and co-development initiatives at the inaugural session of the 24th Working Group meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry.

“The inaugural session of the 24th Working Group meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry was held in New Delhi on 08th October 2026,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

“The session was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar from India and First Deputy Director, FSMTC Mr Andrey A. Boytsov, from Russia. Senior officials from both countries joined the deliberations. The discussions were focussed on reviewing existing military-technical cooperation and forging co-production and co-development initiatives to further cement the India - Russia Strategic Partnership in Defence,” it added.

Last week, in a step towards deepening the India-Russia naval partnership, a six-member Russian Navy delegation led by Captain 1st Rank Sergei V Saitov visited the Southern Naval Command and the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Navy said that the delegation, during its visit from September 27 to October 1, familiarised itself with the Indian Navy’s overall training architecture, infrastructure and facilities.

“Discussions explored avenues to deepen maritime cooperation, enhance interoperability and further consolidate institutional and professional linkages. A reflection of the enduring naval partnership between India & Russia,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by India and Russia to strengthen their longstanding defence and strategic ties.

--IANS

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