October 28, 2026 9:53 PM हिंदी

INS Sahyadri all set for Busan exercise with South Korean Navy

INS Sahyadri all set for Busan exercise with South Korean Navy

Busan, Oct 28 (IANS) Indigenously designed and built guided missile stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, has arrived at South Korea's Busan Naval Harbour earlier to participate in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise, the Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday.

The visit marks another step towards strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the two navies in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said while highlighting that INS Sahyadri was accorded a warm welcome by the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), reflecting the growing engagement and enduring strategic partnership between India and the Republic of Korea.

According to the Indian Navy, the harbour phase will feature cross-deck visits, joint training and sporting events, followed by coordinated maritime operations at sea with ROKS Munmu the Great.

"Personnel of both navies will participate in professional interactions, cross-deck visits, cross-training activities and sporting events. These activities will facilitate the exchange of operational experiences and Best Practices, while fostering mutual understanding and professional camaraderie," the Defence Ministry mentioned. The Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri will also call on senior RoKN officials.

The harbour phase will be followed by coordinated maritime activities at sea involving INS Sahyadri and ROKS Munmu the Great, providing opportunities to strengthen operational coordination, enhance interoperability and consolidate professional ties between the two navies.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and the Republic of Korea to strengthening maritime cooperation and contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific. It also reflects the Indian Navy’s continued efforts to build enduring partnerships with friendly foreign navies through professional engagement and operational cooperation.

Last week, INS Sahyadri departed Russia's Vladivostok following the successful conclusion of bilateral naval exercise Indra 2026 with the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN).

The ship left the Russian port city on October 20 after the exercise, which was conducted in two phases, harbour and sea.

“The Harbour Phase featured key leaders’ interactions, cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, operational synchronisation activities, sports fixtures and cultural exchanges. These engagements facilitated professional interaction and the exchange of views and operational practices between personnel of the two navies,” the ministry said in a statement.

The sea phase involved coordinated manoeuvring, integrated communications, helicopter operations and medical evacuation drills, enabling the participating units to practise coordinated procedures at sea and strengthen interoperability, it said.

“The successful conclusion of Exercise Indra 2026 reaffirmed the enduring defence and maritime partnership between India and Russia. The exercise underscored the importance of sustained naval engagement, professional cooperation and interoperability in furthering mutual understanding and contributing to maritime security. It also reflected the shared commitment of the two navies to a secure, stable and peaceful maritime environment,” the ministry added.

The harbour phase of Indra 2026 had commenced with a planning conference between the operational teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov.

--IANS

/as

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