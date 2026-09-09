INS Mysore arrives in Malaysia to participate in Exercise Samudra Laksamana

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 9 (IANS) Strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore arrived on Wednesday at Lumut Naval Base in Malaysia to participate in the bilateral exercise Samudra Laksamana.

“Indian Navy Ship INS Mysore arrived at Lumut Naval Base, Malaysia, on 09 September 2026 and received a warm welcome from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) delegation,” the High Commission of India in Malaysia stated on X.

“In the coming days, INS Mysore, along with RMN Ships KD Lekir and KD Gagah Samudera, will participate in the bilateral Exercise Samudra Laksamana. In addition, the visit will witness professional interactions, focused briefings and cross-ship visits, thus strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the two navies,” it added.

The High Commission further said that this visit by INS Mysore to Malaysia aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

Last month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated that exercise 'Udara Shakti 2026' strengthened interoperability and mutual learning between the IAF and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“Exercise Udara Shakti 2026 culminates with IAF Rafale and RMAF Su-30MKM and F/A-18 crews exchanging operational insights and sharing experiences. The exercise strengthened interoperability, mutual learning and professional camaraderie, further deepening the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two Air Forces,” the IAF stated on X.

The exercise was conducted at Subang Airbase in Malaysia.

“Air Warriors from both nations are engaged in joint field training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges, focused on operational learning, exchange of best practices and enhancing interoperability. Train together. Learn together. Operate together,” the IAF stated on X earlier.

In July, the 12th Meeting of the India–Malaysia Joint Sub-Committee on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation was held in New Delhi, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to long-term cooperation and strengthening defence industrial ties.

"The 12th Meeting of the India–Malaysia Joint Sub-Committee on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation was held on 3 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, from the Indian side, and Mr. Mohd Nizam Bin Mohd Khir, Undersecretary, Defence Industry Division, Ministry of Defence, from the Malaysian side," the Department of Defence Production of India wrote on X.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to long-term cooperation and strengthening defence industrial ties between the two countries," it added.

–IANS

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