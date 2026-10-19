October 19, 2026 5:25 PM हिंदी

Innovative four-innings Masters Pro T20 launched to reinvent Legends cricket experience

Innovative four-innings Masters Pro T20 launched to reinvent Legends cricket experience

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The innovative four-innings Masters Pro T20 has been launched on Monday to reinvent the experience of Legends cricket.

The league features a four-innings format, and it aims to give a distinctive sporting and entertainment experience for players, fans and other stakeholders. The format also puts its focus on providing the spectators with a legends' experience which they have not seen before and is different from all other legends' leagues.

The format will see both teams bat for two separate innings, just like in Test cricket. Here teams will bat in two separate innings of 10 overs and the tam with greater aggregate score will be determined the winner. There is also an option for a Super Sub, which will give the teams a chance to replace one player from their original playing XI, but that can be done only after both teams have completed their first innings.

Avishek Mazumdar, Founding Partner, Fanwizz Private Limited, reflected on the league. "Fanwizz aims to build distinctive sporting properties that create sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders, particularly franchise owners and fans.

"With Masters Pro T20, we seek to combine innovation and a premium sporting experience with a robust commercial model that delivers meaningful engagement and long-term return potential for franchises, sponsors and partners, while aspiring to establish a leading position in legends cricket," he said.

Meanwhile, co-founder of Fanwizz Pvt Ltd Salman Khan stated that the league brings an engaging experience to all the stakeholders involved. "As a new venture, Fanwizz will approach the sports business with fresh thinking and a strong focus on the audience. With Masters Pro T20, we want to create more than a tournament; we want to build an engaging experience around legends cricket that fans, players and partners can connect with season after season," said Salman.

It also gives the teams a second chance to make amends to the game, giving options for fresh tactical choices around batting, bowling and the Super Sub. It comes from Test cricket, where two innings test players to the limit.

--IANS

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