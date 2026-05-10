May 10, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

Injured Lamine Yamal misses out as Barcelona announce squad for title-deciding Clasico

Injured Lamine Yamal misses out as Barcelona announce squad for title-deciding Clasico

Barcelona, May 10 (IANS) FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has announced a 23-man squad for Sunday’s crucial El Clásico against Real Madrid, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Barcelona head into the highly anticipated clash at Camp Nou knowing that a draw or victory would be enough to secure the La Liga title with four games still left in the season. Flick’s men currently hold an 11-point lead over Madrid and are now within touching distance of reclaiming the Spanish league crown after a dominant domestic campaign.

Yamal’s absence is a significant setback for Barcelona, given the winger’s importance this season. The youngster has emerged as one of the club’s most dangerous attacking players with his pace, creativity, and ability to influence big matches. However, the medical staff have decided against taking any risks with the forward ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Barcelona, though, have received a major boost with the return of defender Jules Kounde after suspension. The Frenchman is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup for one of the most important games of the season.

Flick has also included experienced names such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Marcus Rashford in attack, while the midfield will likely revolve around Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi.

Youngsters Pau Cubarsi, Marc Casado, and Fermin Lopez also continue to feature prominently in the squad after impressing throughout the campaign.

Defender Andreas Christensen has returned to training following a knee injury, but has not yet received medical clearance and therefore remains unavailable for selection.

Madrid, meanwhile, travels to Barcelona amid growing uncertainty after reports of dressing-room tensions involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, while their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, is also set to miss the Clasico as he is still recovering from the injury.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

In T20 cricket, the fielding standards have to be up there, says Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: In T20 cricket, the fielding standards have to be up there, says LSG skipper Pant

Increase daily steps to 8,500 and keep weight off after dieting: Study

Increase daily steps to 8,500 and keep weight off after dieting: Study

Soni Razdan thanks Alia Bhatt for 'choosing me as your mom'

Soni Razdan thanks daughter Alia Bhatt for 'choosing me as your mom'

It's been a while since we chased 200, so good to chase it, says Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on their victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: It's been a while since we chased 200, so good to chase it, says Gaikwad

PM Modi congratulates Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay over phone

PM Modi congratulates Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay over phone

Costa Rica: MoS Pabitra Margherita inaugurates Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Wall in University of Peace

Costa Rica: MoS Pabitra Margherita inaugurates Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Wall in University of Peace

Hormuz blockade heightens worry of IOR nations, latter moot similar restraints on sea-routes: Report

Hormuz blockade heightens worry of IOR nations, latter moot similar restraints on sea-routes: Report

Indian U-15 boys enter six finals, seven boxers bag bronze medals in the semifinals of the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Photo credit: BFI

Asian Boxing C’ships: Indian U-15 boys enter six finals, 7 boxers bag bronze medals in Tashkent

India vows to crush terror ecosystem a year after Operation Sindoor: Report

India vows to crush terror ecosystem a year after Operation Sindoor: Report

India ranks 3rd globally on installed renewable energy capacity, time to boost upstream segments

India ranks 3rd globally on installed renewable energy capacity, time to boost upstream segments