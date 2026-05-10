Injured Lamine Yamal misses out as Barcelona announce squad for title-deciding Clasico

Barcelona, May 10 (IANS) FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has announced a 23-man squad for Sunday’s crucial El Clásico against Real Madrid, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Barcelona head into the highly anticipated clash at Camp Nou knowing that a draw or victory would be enough to secure the La Liga title with four games still left in the season. Flick’s men currently hold an 11-point lead over Madrid and are now within touching distance of reclaiming the Spanish league crown after a dominant domestic campaign.

Yamal’s absence is a significant setback for Barcelona, given the winger’s importance this season. The youngster has emerged as one of the club’s most dangerous attacking players with his pace, creativity, and ability to influence big matches. However, the medical staff have decided against taking any risks with the forward ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Barcelona, though, have received a major boost with the return of defender Jules Kounde after suspension. The Frenchman is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup for one of the most important games of the season.

Flick has also included experienced names such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Marcus Rashford in attack, while the midfield will likely revolve around Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi.

Youngsters Pau Cubarsi, Marc Casado, and Fermin Lopez also continue to feature prominently in the squad after impressing throughout the campaign.

Defender Andreas Christensen has returned to training following a knee injury, but has not yet received medical clearance and therefore remains unavailable for selection.

Madrid, meanwhile, travels to Barcelona amid growing uncertainty after reports of dressing-room tensions involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, while their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, is also set to miss the Clasico as he is still recovering from the injury.

--IANS

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